Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Increased Stake by $885,132; Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 23,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 1.05M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 100,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 96,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.19M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,243 shares to 173,613 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,302 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Appleton Prns Ma holds 88,824 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,663 shares. 9,606 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Grp One Trading LP owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Inv Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Inv Mangement has 5,426 shares. The North Carolina-based Invest Counsel has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 1.02% or 108,358 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 40,290 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Management reported 31,722 shares stake. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 923 shares. 25,307 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 2.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,314 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,777 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 24,187 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1.01 million shares. 125,310 were accumulated by Nicholas Investment Prtn L P. Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 104 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Susquehanna Llp has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Argent Tru reported 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 0.07% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.64M shares. Sei Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 168,877 shares. Brinker Cap reported 56,621 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 107,829 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 817 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 53,426 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 21,501 shares to 55,894 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 14,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).