Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Cut Stake; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Lowered Holding by $2.26 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 22.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

