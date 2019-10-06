Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Position by $5.46 Million; Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $835,800 as Stock Price Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 702,812 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 26,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.03M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 274,312 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Street Corporation owns 2.02 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP owns 21,275 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Deprince Race Zollo reported 25,834 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kbc Gru Nv reported 36,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,699 shares.

Since October 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Glum Data Strikes Again – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 5,786 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 0.37% or 98,742 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 209,712 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retirement Of Alabama owns 845,941 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Coho Prtn accumulated 2,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluestein R H & reported 245,448 shares stake. 287,484 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 19,795 shares. Family Management Corp reported 25,121 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 1.93M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Management Inc has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 2,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 2.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aimz Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).