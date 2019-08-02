Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Its Position by $32.75 Million; Private Wealth Partners Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $212.47. About 816,720 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 876,038 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 09/04/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin says rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a “minimal risk” to the S&P 500’s profits; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares to 3,492 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,690 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 6,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acg Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,456 shares. Cornerstone holds 589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Philadelphia has 54,876 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amg Trust State Bank has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hillhouse Cap Limited holds 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 53,300 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,197 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 98,650 shares. Jhl Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 22,000 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd owns 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,187 shares. Pure Finance Advisors invested in 5,997 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Focused Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 592 shares. Iberiabank invested in 47,932 shares. Putnam Ltd has invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,692 shares. 4,099 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Exchange Management reported 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 248,735 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 8,850 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,618 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 34,767 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,575 shares. Moreover, C Wide Group Inc A S has 7.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.