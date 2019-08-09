Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Its Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined While Grassi Investment Management Decreased Holding by $3.30 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 51,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 44,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 42,041 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 53,704 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,099 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 4,639 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% stake. Btim has 18,997 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 84.31M shares. Cape Ann National Bank has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Choate Advisors reported 33,816 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.74 million shares. Community And Investment invested in 0.06% or 2,693 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 32,465 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 25,518 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Tru reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 28,789 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares to 295,382 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest Grp has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Citizens State Bank Communication accumulated 8,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% or 741,920 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mngmt reported 113,000 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 25,767 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 215 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 2,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 4,875 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,487 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc reported 43,468 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 120,542 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru has 20,231 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 11,814 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16B for 15.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.