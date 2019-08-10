Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Stake; First American Bank Has Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 48,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 192,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 144,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VFIAX) by 41,972 shares to 172,419 shares, valued at $45.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Aggressive (Prn) by 168,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,205 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 1.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Mcclain reported 379,438 shares stake. West Chester Advisors holds 0.46% or 7,067 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate Inc stated it has 17,328 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested in 7,033 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 12,499 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Agf Investments America reported 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.21M shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.48M shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc invested in 0.65% or 52,570 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 143,826 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Co accumulated 116,567 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Cap Mngmt Inc holds 510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.64% or 161,142 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kidder Stephen W has 37,234 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 1.92% or 23,139 shares. 5,409 were reported by Wedgewood Pa. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,199 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Com reported 64,507 shares stake. Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,400 shares. Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Essex Management Limited Liability invested in 1.63% or 57,672 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd stated it has 23,680 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust invested in 0.35% or 6,538 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,357 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.51% or 6,091 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,216 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.