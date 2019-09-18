Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Baxter Bros Has Upped Its Position by $1.26 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Maintains Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 20,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 63,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 13,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,133 shares to 143,082 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,928 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

