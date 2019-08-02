Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Barnett & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $343,800 as Stock Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $5.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $211.71. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 2.26M shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,925 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 29,031 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.68% or 96,724 shares. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.51M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 818,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 92,341 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 384,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 73,665 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 0.02% stake. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 4.65 million shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.41% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 153,125 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% or 12,896 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,100 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,036 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et.