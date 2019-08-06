Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Barnett & Company Boosted Its Stake by $343,800; As Stamps Com (STMP) Share Value Declined, Capital Management Increased by $462,996 Its Stake

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.3. About 2.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 62,668 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 56,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 322,779 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 22,333 shares to 102,702 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,036 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares to 171,870 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 104,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

