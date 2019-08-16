Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Barnett & Company Raised Its Position by $343,800 as Shares Rose; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Share Price Rose, Grassi Investment Management Lifted Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $203.39. About 1.10M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $199.66. About 468,998 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-Owned Startup’s Hire Draws Suit From Past Employer; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsrs Limited Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 21,503 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,089 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 14,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hall Kathryn A has 2,500 shares. Markel Corp invested in 0.54% or 168,880 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested in 82,577 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,754 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 2.75% or 19,489 shares. Blume Cap invested in 2.5% or 24,840 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 100 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,812 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,543 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.