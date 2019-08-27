Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $2.95 Million; Contour Asset Management Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Has Upped by $60.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 15,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 88,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 73,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 474,988 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 1.08M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,769 shares to 237,765 shares, valued at $84.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 227,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,445 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.