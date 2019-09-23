Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed Its Stake; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Lifted Position by $572,052

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 68,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 58,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 56,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, down from 59,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80M shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 12,960 shares to 36,280 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Washington Oh invested in 135,196 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com accumulated 39,236 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,813 shares. State Street has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 52.69 million shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 9,783 shares. 11,802 are held by Sky Lc. Karpus Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 29,700 shares. Intersect Capital Lc holds 0.49% or 6,074 shares in its portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia invested in 10,256 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Crystal Rock Mgmt invested 3.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.66 million were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Cap Wealth Planning Llc has invested 4.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

