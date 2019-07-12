Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Telus (TU) Stake as Stock Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 196,637 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.60 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,701 shares to 30,004 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.10M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares to 213,745 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

