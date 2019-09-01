Home Depot (HD) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Holding by $708,228; Wilsey Asset Management Has Upped Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $483,168 as Share Price Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 4.29 million shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JetBlue: James Hnat, Secretary, General Counsel, to Retire June 30; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue first invested in JetSuite in 2016 and increased its investment in the company; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEBRUARY 2018 WAS 82.6 PERCENT, UNCHANGED FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 22/05/2018 – JBLU SAYS IT MADE SOME CAPACITY `ADJUSTMENTS’ FOR JULY, AUGUST; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS AGAIN IN FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WITH START DATE SET FOR NEW GRAND CAYMAN SERVICE

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.39% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd invested in 0% or 326,441 shares. 213,074 are owned by Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 89,576 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.09% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 132,475 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 141,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp invested in 0.44% or 1.12 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,549 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 474 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 310,808 shares. Denali Advsrs Llc has 0.09% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 220,109 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Company owns 184,666 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 57 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 260,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

