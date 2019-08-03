Home Depot (HD) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Position by $708,228; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $797,433

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 5,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,486 shares. Stearns Serv Grp Inc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 36,700 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 90,780 shares. 3,230 are owned by Trust Investment Advisors. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 223,493 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 0.37% or 119,693 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 24,810 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1,910 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 424,964 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,146 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 84,027 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,745 shares to 16,769 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.