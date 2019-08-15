Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Holding; Advent International Increased Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) as Market Valuation Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,640 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management L P. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Lp has 2.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 251,628 shares. Fincl Advisory Gp holds 0.31% or 8,637 shares in its portfolio. 72,115 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Woodley Farra Manion Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Connable Office reported 31,885 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,514 shares. Orrstown Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 456 shares. Advisors Capital Lc holds 8,454 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,763 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 0.48% or 12,416 shares. 10,470 were accumulated by Aldebaran Financial. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 16,816 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp reported 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

