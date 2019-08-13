Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut by $66.39 Million Its Stake; Ing Groep N V (ING) Holder Camelot Portfolios Raised Its Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 346 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26B, down from 32,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 2.44 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 999 shares to 521 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,636 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “End Of QE Welcomed By ING’s NIM – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot declares $1.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Home Depot Reports Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadinha & Limited Liability Company holds 3.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 96,530 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 40,210 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 95,908 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or invested in 0.28% or 3,351 shares. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 11,726 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Keating Counselors Incorporated holds 4.67% or 53,797 shares in its portfolio. 14,552 were accumulated by Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership. Cap Interest Ca reported 6,145 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.92% or 37,176 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 225,297 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.34% or 302,427 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 1.63 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.