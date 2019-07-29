Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased Its Holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) by $525,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 93,202 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.35. About 1.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,035 activity. April Rand Scott had bought 9,730 shares worth $149,996 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 548 shares. 57,967 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 74,825 shares. Ameritas Invest invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). State Street Corp owns 721,416 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 30,275 were reported by Campbell Com Adviser Limited Liability Com. First Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Fmr Lc invested in 194 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Com holds 1.3% or 265,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 9,398 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares to 160,684 shares, valued at $30.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,959 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).

