Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Holding by $1.04 Million; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 101,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 72,173 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, down from 173,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 828,819 shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $231.18. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,282 shares or 0.59% of the stock. New York-based Eos LP has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capstone Financial Advsr holds 0.04% or 1,230 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 54,081 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 2.3% or 41,342 shares. Cahill Finance Advsr Incorporated holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,386 shares. Inv House reported 1.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lynch & Assoc In has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Round Table Service Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,484 shares. Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corp owns 57,537 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc owns 128,236 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,802 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru owns 32,984 shares. Cypress Capital Group invested in 0.95% or 23,193 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,475 shares to 81,933 shares, valued at $19.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.49 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.