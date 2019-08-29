Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Moors & Cabot Increased Its Stake; Plancorp Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 30,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 2.36M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $208.76. About 11.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares to 6,889 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,859 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.