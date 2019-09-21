Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Holding; As Nordstrom (JWN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $562,743

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, down from 38,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 6,598 shares. Strategic Lc has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft And Ltd Com reported 24,535 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 6,565 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corporation has 1.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 3.26 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsrs Lc reported 2,137 shares. 119,031 were accumulated by Bokf Na. The Kentucky-based Central Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 1.02M shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma owns 88,824 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 43,374 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 12,485 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.39M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 8,255 shares to 94,752 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).