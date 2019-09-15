Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Puzo Michael J Increased by $315,261 Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Lowered Its Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Management Ltd holds 19,575 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Green Square Capital Lc invested in 1,979 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Company reported 3,058 shares. Round Table Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,484 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,304 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 461,876 shares. 199,590 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Btr Cap Inc owns 19,621 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh owns 135,196 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Prtnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,833 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 779,356 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 363,391 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,856 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,032 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 4,455 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).