Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.86 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, South State Trimmed by $815,868 Its Position

South State Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 4,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 17,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.