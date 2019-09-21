Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed by $309,879 Its Position; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) as Valuation Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 137,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.06M, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 7.00M shares traded or 66.16% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Chairman of BBVA to propose current CEO as his successor – El Confidencial; 25/04/2018 – BBVA issues corporate loan using blockchain; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IMF DEAL MOST LIKELY A PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINE:BBVA; 23/05/2018 – BBVA RECEIVES BANK OF SPAIN MREL REQUIREMENT; 05/03/2018 – The BBVA Microfinance Foundation carries the voice of its female entrepreneurs to the United Nations; 09/03/2018 – Los Angeles-based food blogger wins BBVA Compass Student Chef Experience as part of All-Star Chef Classic; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SEES SPAIN UNEMPLOYMENT BELOW 14% IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.9% IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 1,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 61,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 63,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Inc reported 0.44% stake. Montecito Commercial Bank And invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jupiter Asset holds 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 22,557 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.84% or 1.82M shares. Zacks Mngmt has 513,183 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability owns 3.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,316 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,621 shares. 1,322 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation. The Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J Ltd invested in 1,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 62,729 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.23% or 1,583 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,634 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 36,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77,350 shares to 538,575 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,630 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).