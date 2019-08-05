Home Depot (HD) Position Raised by Junto Capital Management Lp; Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Market Valuation Rose While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $204.65. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 110,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.91M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 635,081 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). West Coast Fincl Limited Com reported 1,357 shares stake. Community & Investment Communication holds 2,693 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny accumulated 128,829 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 23,395 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,213 shares. Hamel Assoc accumulated 3,241 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton stated it has 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability has invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,723 shares. Farmers Tru Comm has invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru Commerce reported 110,819 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares to 116,108 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,670 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

