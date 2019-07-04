Home Depot (HD) Position Maintained by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $2.11 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.10 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

