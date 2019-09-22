Home Depot (HD) Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc; Luxor Capital Group LP Boosted Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Market Valuation Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 143,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.52M, up from 945,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 413,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.15 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18,850 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $54.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 510,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,894 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 1.46 million shares to 553,848 shares, valued at $39.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 17,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,092 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).