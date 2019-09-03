Home Depot (HD) Position Increased by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc; Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Boston Beer (SAM) by $729,120 as Stock Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $223.68. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 8,560 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $30.09 during the last trading session, reaching $408.33. About 376,821 shares traded or 119.41% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

