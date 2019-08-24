Home Depot (HD) Position Held by Broderick Brian C; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Upped Position by $389,820

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 64,636 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma Prtn Com stated it has 411 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 12,052 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,853 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 8,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 137 are held by Tradition Capital Limited Liability Company. Diligent Invsts Ltd stated it has 620 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Germain D J holds 0.09% or 484 shares. America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 1.83% or 160,419 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,963 shares to 72,467 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,783 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.