Home Depot (HD) Position Has Lifted by Provident Trust Co; As Wayfair (W) Market Value Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 2,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 12,226 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 10,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 2.08M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 58,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.30M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Fincl Bank Tru Mi holds 0.09% or 1,266 shares. 2,693 were accumulated by Community Trust & Inv Co. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 3,163 shares stake. Saturna reported 10,178 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability reported 212,803 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability In has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas Capital Comml Bank Incorporated Tx owns 4,185 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Whitnell Company owns 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,637 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Commerce has 15,456 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 212,190 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Perritt Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Co has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Round Table Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fed And FedEx: Rate Decision Looms As Tariff Repercussions Seen In FDX Q1 – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,196 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 65,003 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Wellington Group Inc Llp invested in 0.08% or 2.49M shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 225 shares. First Personal has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Shell Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp accumulated 298,201 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 435,053 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Prudential Financial Inc owns 3,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 4,765 shares stake. Spruce House Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.75 million shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4,344 shares to 62,646 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 136,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,954 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.