Home Depot (HD) Position Has Boosted by Cls Investments Llc; Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $307,336

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 7,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 242,419 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 249,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 209,360 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $230.29. About 1.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.09M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 31,480 shares to 46,484 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 14,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 35,195 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 605,291 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 1.16M shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 189,704 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 83,247 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 324,576 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 924,164 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 55,100 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 56,939 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 0.35% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 12,355 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,936 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Networks has 0.71% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 17,683 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 108,358 shares. Georgia-based Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has 7,776 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 399,221 shares or 0.68% of the stock. First Western invested in 5.45% or 1,977 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.87% or 27,275 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 33,623 shares. Bainco Int Invsts has 47,561 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 20.66 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.17% or 620,028 shares. Cipher Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 1,474 shares. Wms Limited Liability Co reported 0.34% stake. Diversified Tru Company invested in 3,854 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 1.54% or 29,492 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,615 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 97,783 shares to 276,635 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).