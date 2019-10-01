Home Depot (HD) Position Has Boosted by Bluespruce Investments Lp; Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by $384,893

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 58,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 770,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.19 million, up from 711,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 86,084 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 95,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 454,711 shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department invested in 28,118 shares. Regions owns 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 438,192 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Co reported 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 3,277 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,100 shares. Blue Fincl Inc holds 0.62% or 5,822 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 3,442 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Magellan Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 285 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,707 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 44,481 shares.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $245.53 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.