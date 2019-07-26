Home Depot (HD) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group Llc; Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Position by $337,512 as Market Value Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03M market cap company. It closed at $8.3 lastly. It is down 5.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $216.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,935 shares to 83,263 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 35,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,269 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

