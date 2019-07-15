Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed by $351,058 Its Holding; Churchill Management Has Trimmed Its Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Stake by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 484,414 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,031 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, down from 302,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 48,022 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer Resource reported 5,000 shares stake. Horan Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,175 shares. Harvey Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 18,540 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Provident has 7.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kames Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 375,467 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.41% or 5.00 million shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 1.27% or 29,501 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 47,491 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Skylands holds 0.08% or 2,950 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability invested in 2.26% or 88,857 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 89,450 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB) by 19,929 shares to 210,969 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested in 17,156 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 9,803 were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 8,472 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 151,418 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc reported 404,799 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). California-based Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Appleton Ma reported 31,072 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 12,609 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 159,796 shares stake. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0.2% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 100,339 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Victory Mngmt invested 0.38% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Conning Inc holds 5,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

