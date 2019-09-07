Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $552,945; Raymond James Trust Position in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (CDK) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 22,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 14,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cdk Global Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 456,338 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 24,721 are held by Aull And Monroe Inv Corp. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 8,275 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.28% or 7,782 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1,170 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 2,128 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50,875 shares. Kwmg stated it has 13,222 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil reported 3.13% stake. 4,730 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Partners Incorporated. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 6,213 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 7,986 shares. Motco stated it has 1,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spinnaker accumulated 31,898 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes CDK Global (CDK) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,768 shares to 267,875 shares, valued at $27.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Trust (QDF) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).