Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $438,345; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped by $125.52 Million Its Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $210.45. About 26.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 1.35M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.