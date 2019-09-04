Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Cadence Capital Management Trimmed by $372,450 Its Position; Water Island Capital Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Cut by $38.63 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 431,781 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 27,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.86. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Co owns 10,182 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 107,763 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.51% or 22.34M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.12% or 74,375 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Co holds 23,462 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 2,075 shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Ltd Llc has 3.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 102,613 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Notis invested in 1.22% or 13,153 shares. Rdl Finance invested in 2.09% or 15,880 shares. Cls Ltd Liability accumulated 9,203 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raymond James Service Incorporated invested in 0.83% or 1.05M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 9,243 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 65,508 shares to 185,186 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 188,180 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 16,700 shares. 1,692 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Systematic LP reported 53,775 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 4,346 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 39,859 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 45,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 122,928 shares. Federated Pa reported 4,821 shares stake. Ajo LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Landscape Cap Management invested in 201,833 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares to 465,501 shares, valued at $96.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.