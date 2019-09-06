Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased by $315,819 Its Holding; Hanseatic Management Services Continues to Hold Stake in Servicenow (NOW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.73. About 749,039 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Milestone Gp reported 2,349 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 3,824 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.83% or 951,284 shares. Colonial Advsrs holds 1.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 45,042 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South Dakota Council has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Llc Oh stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birinyi Associates accumulated 9,850 shares or 0.81% of the stock. South State Corporation holds 1.67% or 84,796 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Cap Incorporated owns 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,918 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg reported 240 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 9,928 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc has 1.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,423 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.88 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares to 35,746 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.12% or 137,992 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,386 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.07% or 7,139 shares. 103,877 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 4.61 million shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 184 shares. Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.57% or 4,144 shares. D E Shaw & reported 4,610 shares stake. Amp Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,109 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 45,171 shares stake. Nomura Holding has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 213,737 shares. Natl Comm Tx has 0.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 28,671 shares. Columbus Circle holds 358,156 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio.