Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Gabelli Funds Trimmed Its Holding by $2.07 Million; Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stake by $1.30 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 81,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 45,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $763,000, down from 126,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 1.12M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.55M, down from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $227.94. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 11,908 shares to 117,423 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Municipl Inc Qlty (BYM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 63,500 shares to 287,700 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp Com (NYSE:AIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Llc has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,514 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ballentine Prns Lc invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Saturna Corporation invested in 0.06% or 10,178 shares. Madison Invest Holding holds 101,260 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 22,336 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 73,776 shares. Syntal Capital Ltd invested in 0.39% or 8,690 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Co holds 23,106 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested in 0.96% or 84,914 shares. 14,800 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com. Advisor Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 38,638 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 52,056 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

