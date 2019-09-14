Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Stake; As Ptc (PTC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.08 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 12,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 187,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, down from 199,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 16,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,728 were reported by Nordea Invest Management. Royal London Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 211,825 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt Corporation. Senator Inv Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 900,000 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Wellington Grp Inc Llp accumulated 829,679 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 23,987 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 0.36% or 15,245 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cwm Ltd owns 95 shares. 28,343 were reported by Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 147,919 shares. Mcf Lc reported 100 shares. 69,785 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 61.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,156 shares to 26,234 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

