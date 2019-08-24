Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Position; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 6,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 12,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 945,468 shares traded or 88.86% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Inc reported 200 shares. 26,994 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company Incorporated. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 13,052 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated LP accumulated 12,606 shares. Calamos Limited owns 10,730 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 21,445 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt stated it has 159,925 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 31,056 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 5,004 shares. Brinker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Dupont Management Corp holds 0.02% or 20,147 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 705 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 22,389 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,312 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares to 5.50 million shares, valued at $200.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 95,264 shares to 112,089 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 58,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).