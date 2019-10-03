Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Cadinha & Co Upped Stake by $885,132; Repligen (RGEN) Shareholder Algert Global Has Lowered Holding by $833,850

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 100,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 96,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $226.09. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 21,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 31,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 287,677 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.75% or 13,265 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,800 shares. 7,961 are owned by Regent Inv Management Limited Liability. Karp Cap Mgmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 7,292 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1,313 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Limited Com has invested 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,225 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd accumulated 22,130 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.02% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com owns 20.66M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest owns 3,835 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial has 10,769 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 42,463 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,561 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 31,760 shares to 45,605 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 28,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Com reported 1,605 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 43,941 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,483 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 112,461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 496,821 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.65% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.02% or 84,160 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc owns 54,938 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Shell Asset Mgmt Comm invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,878 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,649 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 85,663 shares.

