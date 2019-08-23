Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Boyar Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.75 Million; As First Citizens Bcshs (FCNCA) Stock Value Rose, Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.89. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in First Citizens Bcshs (FCNCA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 910 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 30,370 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 29,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in First Citizens Bcshs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $437.71. About 18,527 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 168,407 shares to 386,841 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 24,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,521 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ludwig Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gilland Joins First Citizens Bank as Director of Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Citizens Bank, Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Citizens BancShares declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photo Release — First Citizens Announces New Regional Leadership Roles – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 05, 2015.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. 54 shares were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR, worth $19,980. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR also bought $9,875 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.