Home Depot (HD) Investors: Citi Reaffirms Buy Rating, Sees $269.0000/Share; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased By $1.36 Million Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

Citi currently has a $269.0000 target price on the $255.67 billion market cap company or 15.06% upside potential. In a note issued to clients on Friday morning, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by analysts at Citi.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 3,713 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 284,989 shares with $104.38 million value, up from 281,276 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $358.48. About 519,675 shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -3.02% below currents $233.8 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold The Home Depot, Inc. shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,535 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 64,594 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 26,116 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs invested in 1.43% or 254,570 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.58% stake. Waverton Management Ltd holds 487,775 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 1.23 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 182,737 shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,537 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 34,648 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 112,788 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 42,521 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 15,465 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan And Communications has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $255.67 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 23.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 3.20M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,411 shares. Bokf Na reported 18,811 shares stake. Twin Tree LP has 2,710 shares. Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Contravisory Invest accumulated 20,680 shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 11,078 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,140 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap reported 54,778 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 6,314 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shelton reported 694 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,720 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 155,602 shares to 1.39M valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 1,328 shares and now owns 332,234 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise C was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.05% above currents $358.48 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.