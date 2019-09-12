Home Depot (HD) Holding Upped by Suncoast Equity Management; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Market Value Declined While Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.68 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 1.11M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 136,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.41M, up from 131,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $234.03. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Capital Rech Invsts has 0.25% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 18.66 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 269,271 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 10.32 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 19,622 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.51 million shares. 2,900 are owned by Whittier Tru. Deccan Value Invsts Limited Partnership reported 9.74M shares stake. Art Limited Liability Company reported 487,348 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns LP holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 377,870 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $93.47 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: A ‘Company’ In Terminal Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “There Is Good News in Herbalifeâ€™s Post-Earnings Action – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Donates $1.5 Million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to Further Winter Sports in China – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.