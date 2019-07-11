Home Depot (HD) Holding Upped by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Share Value Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01 million, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 549,435 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.20M, up from 219,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Cap Management accumulated 0.09% or 1,705 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Llc has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 762,128 shares. Northstar invested in 5,507 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 248,012 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 500 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 4,685 shares. Creative Planning owns 262,622 shares. Private Trust Commerce Na invested in 1.12% or 28,128 shares. Moreover, Huber Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 79,200 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Co, Oregon-based fund reported 68,606 shares. Junto Capital Mgmt LP owns 302,427 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,692 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdg Securities Inc holds 5,867 shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability reported 8,595 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 437 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 5,077 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.17% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Merchants has invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,460 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 646,134 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 941,082 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 13,735 shares. Fil Ltd holds 26 shares. 2,786 are owned by Bb&T. Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lynch Assocs In holds 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 3,345 shares.

