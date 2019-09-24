Home Depot (HD) Holding Raised by Signaturefd Llc; Kohls (KSS) Position Has Lifted by Bokf

Bokf increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 140.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 19,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 13,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 948,724 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, up from 33,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.99. About 1.00M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,051 shares to 56,219 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 247 shares. 60,602 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Exane Derivatives accumulated 131,146 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 14,058 shares. Field And Main State Bank has invested 0.38% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Fincl reported 108 shares. M&T Bancorp stated it has 19,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 450,329 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Management Corporation owns 0.29% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 680,100 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Opus Investment Management has 0.43% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 48,000 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1,047 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. 50 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 135 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 2,616 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.62% or 589,930 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 4,793 shares stake. Windward Management Ca holds 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,716 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi accumulated 22,044 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd owns 193,604 shares. 168,888 are owned by Agf Investments. Sageworth Trust Com reported 100 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 44,736 shares stake. Pdts Partners Lc invested in 43,800 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,950 shares. Fin Advisory Gp, Texas-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Df Dent And holds 2,684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,347 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Com. 2,598 were accumulated by Sns Fincl Gru Lc.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,154 shares to 3,655 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).