Home Depot (HD) Holding Maintained by Bath Savings Trust Co; Baldwin Investment Management Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.75. About 7.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 21,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.81. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 6,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 4,843 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.04% or 31,139 shares. 2,184 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Com has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1,267 shares. 71,484 were accumulated by Parsec Management. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company has 22,507 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 62,946 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,549 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.92% stake. Diversified Trust Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,850 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Narwhal stated it has 22,810 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 1,141 are held by Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Co. Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,310 shares. Holderness Invs invested in 6,901 shares. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lvw Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 2,653 shares. Arete Wealth Limited has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 135,973 shares. Nomura has 0.59% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.41% stake. Toth Advisory reported 1,000 shares. D E Shaw owns 386,426 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited holds 3.77% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio.