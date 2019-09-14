Home Depot (HD) Holding Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Valuation Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 56,560 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 84,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 3.65 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,889 shares to 6,889 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 19,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,544 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management owns 4,330 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 117,562 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Inc owns 62,729 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. 1,042 were reported by Vision Cap Mgmt. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 83.32 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Piershale Gru accumulated 2,088 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Llc invested in 20,108 shares or 1.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 247,397 shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut reported 60,888 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 202,912 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 1.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 78,537 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 48,245 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,313 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 22.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,451 shares to 128,521 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).