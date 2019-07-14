Home Depot (HD) Holding Lifted by Davis R M Inc; As Sunopta (STKL) Shares Rose, Engaged Capital Upped Stake

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 85,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 362,260 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 10,700 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 858,658 shares. 22.34M are held by Fmr. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.01 million shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 0.19% or 441,984 shares. Staley Advisers reported 3,669 shares. Csu Producer Resource accumulated 5,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 6,597 shares. 757,662 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Usca Ria Limited Liability owns 22,818 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Com reported 21,032 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Company has invested 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Company has 5,337 shares. Investment Counsel holds 5,877 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 50,238 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 20,270 shares to 77,962 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 257,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,450 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Mngmt LP accumulated 8.09 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 777,205 shares. Blair William And Com Il has 0.02% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1.05M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 7.26M shares. Howe & Rusling owns 412 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company owns 11,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 101,869 shares. Boyar Asset Inc holds 57,510 shares. 35,509 are owned by State Street Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 14,750 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited accumulated 80,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 124,640 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Gratzek James bought $104,000 worth of stock. $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. Briffett Derek bought 6,000 shares worth $19,402. On Thursday, February 28 Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 100,000 shares. $13,440 worth of stock was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Tuesday, March 5. On Thursday, February 28 Barnett Jill bought $24,752 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 9,250 shares.